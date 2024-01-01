Jason Momoa ‘living on the road’ since Lisa Bonet divorce

Jason Momoa has revealed he’s been “living on the road” since he split with Lisa Bonet.

The Aquaman star has admitted “he doesn’t have a home right now,” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday.

“I live on the road,” he added.

Jason and wife Lisa separated in October 2020, and Lisa filed for divorce this Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Their divorce was finalised just one day later, with the couple agreeing to share physical and legal custody of their children, Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

Jason’s nomadic lifestyle is in keeping with his new project, On The Roam. The docuseries follows him as he travels across the US talking to experts in their field, from musicians and athletes to photographers and motorbike designers.

"It’s me on the road and all the things that I love to do. And all the things I’ve never done in my life that I've wanted to do," he told People.

He is about to travel to New Zealand to start filming his next project, Minecraft, which is due to hit screens next April.