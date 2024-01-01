Top Gun 3 'in the works at Paramount with new script being penned'

'Top Gun 3' is said to be in the works at Paramount.

Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote 'Top Gun: Maverick', is said to be penning a draft script for a new instalment of the film franchise.

According to Puck, Tom Cruise is expected to reunite with Miles Teller and Glen Powell for the third movie.

It is also thought producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison will return to the franchise, and 'Maverick' director Joe Kosinski could return to helm or produce the next motion picture.

'Top Gun: Maverick' - a sequel to the original 1986 'Top Gun' movie - was a huge success, nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and winning one, for Best Sound.

The movie was also the highest grossing of Cruise's career after grossing more than $1.49 billion at the worldwide box office.

Director Kosinski previously credited the "old-school" nature of 'Top Gun: Maverick' for the movie's popularity.

Asked about the film's superb box office performance, Joseph told The Hollywood Reporter: "Well, we made the film to be enjoyed on the big screen, in the best theatre you can find, and we finally were at a time where people felt comfortable going back to the theatre to rediscover that experience that we all missed for a couple of years. So I think that had a lot to do with it.

"The story also resonated with people. They got to see Tom come back to the role of Maverick after 35 years, and that was a real thrill for people. So we just wanted to make an old-school movie.

"We shot it in an old-school way with real high-tech gear, and I think people really felt all the effort that went into shooting a practical movie.

"The feedback I kept getting from people was that they were gripping the edge of their seat while watching this. So it's one of those things where you really appreciate the power of practical filmmaking as you're being told a story."