Kristen Stewart ‘hated’ making Charlie’s Angels

Kirsten Stewart has revealed she “hated” filming the Charlie’s Angels reboot.

The Twilight actress has admitted she didn't enjoy starring in the 2019 remake of Charlie's Angels.

"I hated making that movie," she told Variety on Thursday. "I don't know what else to say."

She referred to the original 2000 film starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu as her reason for feeling that her role in the rebooted film wasn't the right move for her.

"Honestly the three... you can't touch. Cameron, Lucy and Drew... I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything," she said.

She went on to talk about the hit movie Twilight, which made her internationally famous. It came out in 2008, and at the time she didn't realise it was "such a gay movie".

She noted, "I can only see it now. I don't think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It's all about oppression, about wanting what's going to destroy you. That's a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love."

Kristen came out in 2017 during a Saturday Night Live monologue.

"It was cool to frame it in a funny context because it could say everything without having to sit down and do an interview," she said.

She is currently engaged to partner Dylan Meyers.