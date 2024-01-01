Oprah Winfrey pays tribute to longtime make-up artist Reggie Wells following his death

Oprah Winfrey has paid tribute to her late make-up artist Reggie Wells.

Wells, who served as Winfrey's personal make-up artist for three decades, passed away on Monday after a long illness, according to The Baltimore Sun. He was 76.

Responding to the news, the former talk show host said in a statement, "Reggie Wells was an artist who used his palette of talent to create beauty no matter the canvas. For many years he was my makeup artist. He called me and everyone he considered a friend 'Mary.' He always made me feel beautiful. Ooh my, how we'd laugh and laugh during the process. He was an astute observer of human behavior and could see humor in the most unlikely experiences."

Wells received five Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Achievement In Makeup for his work on The Oprah Winfrey Show and he won in 1995.

His other celebrity clients included former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Halle Berry, and Chaka Khan.

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmate, also paid tribute to Wells in response to the announcement on his official Instagram page.

"Rest in Peace Reggie!Thank you for the laughs, your Cheshire Cat smile, and wonderful stories!! Love Always," she commented.

Wells returned to his hometown of Baltimore in 2016 to be closer to his elderly father. During his later years, he performed makeovers on Black women at a retirement community.