Michael Jackson biopic to be released in 2025

Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic is set for release in 2025.

'Michael' stars the icon's nephew Jafaar Jackson as the late King of Pop and is being released in the United States on April 18, 2025.

Lionsgate have confirmed that production will begin on January 22 with producers including 'Bohemian Rhapsody's' Graham King and the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate – John Branca and John McClain.

Antoine previously revealed that the biopic will feature "the good, bad, and the ugly" of the 'Thriller' hitmaker's life and career – which saw him rise from child stardom with the Jackson 5 to become the biggest pop star in the world before his tragic death at the age of 50 in 2009.

Quizzed on his approach to the flick, the 'Training Day' director told Entertainment Weekly: "Just to tell the facts as we know it, about the artist, about the man, about the human being. You know, the good, bad, and the ugly."

Fuqua also declared that he was "blown away" by how much Jaafar – the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson – channels his uncle in the picture.

The 58-year-old director said: "It's uncanny how much he's like Michael. Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It's really uncanny. Graham King, who is a fantastic producer, found him, and introduced him to me, and I was blown away."

Antoine previously explained that the opportunity to make a movie about Jackson's life was "irresistible".

He said: "The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am.

"For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV.

"His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."