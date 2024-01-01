Kristen Stewart reflects on Jodie Foster's 'kind act' amid 2012 cheating scandal

Kristen Stewart has reflected on Jodie Foster's "kind act" amid her 2012 cheating scandal.

The Twilight actress became embroiled in a scandal when she was photographed kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders despite being in a relationship with her co-star Robert Pattinson.

Her Panic Room co-star Jodie publicly came to her defence at the time by writing an op-ed for The Daily Beast.

"It was such a truly kind act," Kristen, 33, told Variety about Jodie's support. "I really needed Jodie to unpack that for other people before I could even understand."

Jodie, who played Kristen's on-screen mum in the 2002 film, declared that the scandal had been "stupid".

She continued, "When you're in your 20s, you do all sorts of stupid s**t. I felt for her. I wish for her that she had the space and the privacy to be able to explore herself so that she could be a full human being."

In the op-ed, The Silence of the Lambs actress defended the right of young actors to be children, writing that "we seldom consider the childhoods we unknowingly destroy in the process".

Shortly after the pictures of Kristen kissing Rupert were published, she issued a public apology.

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," she stated. "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardised the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

Kristen is now engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.