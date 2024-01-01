Top Gun 3 in the works

A follow-up to Top Gun: Maverick is reportedly in development.



Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger is reportedly penning the screenplay for the third instalment, while Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski will reportedly direct or produce, according to Puck News.



It is believed the Paramount project will reunite Tom Cruise with his Maverick co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell and producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison.



However, Cruise will not be able to shoot Top Gun 3 for a while because he is currently working on Mission: Impossible 8, which is due for release in May 2025, and is slated to star in Doug Liman's upcoming space movie.



Earlier this week, the action man signed a non-exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to star and produce films for the studio, even though his recent projects have been with rival company Paramount.



Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to 1986's Top Gun, achieved phenomenal success at the box office in 2022 - it took around $1.5 billion (£1.2 billion) and is the highest-grossing movie of Cruise's career. It was also widely credited with getting the masses back into the cinema following the Covid-19 pandemic.



During an interview with Business Insider in December, Powell was asked if he would make another Top Gun movie, perhaps focused on his character Hangman.



"I would say anything in the Top Gun universe goes through Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer," he replied. "I would never dream of putting that flight suit back on unless I had the full blessing of those two guys."