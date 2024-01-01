Martin Scorsese receives directing honour from Daniel Day-Lewis at National Board of Review Awards

Martin Scorsese was presented with the Best Director prize by retired actor Daniel Day-Lewis at the National Board of Review Awards Gala on Thursday night.

The acclaimed actor, who retired from the industry in 2017, made a surprise appearance at the gala to celebrate his Gangs of New York and The Age of Innocence director.

Day-Lewis, who has largely been out of the spotlight ever since his retirement, sat next to Scorsese throughout the gala before presenting him with the Best Director award for Killers of the Flower Moon.

"I was a teenager when I discovered Martin's work," Day-Lewis said, reports The Associated Press. "With a light of his own making he illuminated unknown worlds that pulsed with a dangerous, irresistible energy - worlds that were mysterious to me and utterly enthralling. He illuminated the vast beautiful landscape of what is possible in film and he clarified for me what it is that one must ask of one self to work in faith."

The Oscar-winning star also called working with Scorsese as "one of the greatest joys and unexpected privileges of my life".

During his acceptance speech, the Raging Bull filmmaker returned the favour by saying his collaborations with Day-Lewis were "one of the greatest experiences of my life".

He also jokingly suggested the actor has time "for one more" and Day-Lewis simply smiled and held out his hands.

The Lincoln star's appearance comes a week after he was spotted leaving a meeting with directors Steven Spielberg and Jim Sheridan, sparking speculation he was plotting his comeback.

During the ceremony, Killers of the Flower Moon was named Best Film and Scorsese's leading lady Lily Gladstone won Best Actress.

Elsewhere, Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph were honoured with Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress accolade for The Holdovers, Mark Ruffalo was named Best Supporting Actor for Poor Things, and Maestro actor/director Bradley Cooper was presented with the NBR Icon Award. The honourees were all announced back in December.

The gala was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.