Radio DJ Annie Nightingale dies aged 83

Radio presenter Annie Nightingale has died at the age of 83.

Nightingale, BBC Radio 1's first female presenter and longest-serving host, died on Thursday at her home in London after a short illness.

"Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many," her family said in a statement. "Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally.

"Never underestimate the role model she became. Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard."

They added that a memorial service would take place in the spring.

Nightingale joined the British radio station in 1970 and remained the only woman on the roster for 12 years. She presented Radio 1's Request Show in the '70s, '80s and '90s before moving to an overnight slot, and she stayed on air with Annie Nightingale Presents until late last year.

Fellow radio presenter Zoe Ball told her Instagram followers she was "heartbroken" about Nightingale's death.

"Truly The OG, the original trailblazer for us women in radio, on and off air," she wrote. "She loved music like no other, she sought out the tunes & artists that shaped our lives, she interviewed them all, opening doors for musicians, djs and broadcasters alike. she regaled the greatest tales and she could out last any of us at the party.

"So grateful for all the love & support she offered me over the years. Sending huge love to (her son) Alex and her loved ones & fans. What a dame. Rest well Annie. The best of the best."

In addition to radio, Nightingale also presented the music TV show, The Old Grey Whistle Test.