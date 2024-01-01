Kevin Hart declares awards shows 'aren't good gigs' for comedians

Kevin Hart has declared that awards shows "aren't good gigs" for comedians.

The 44-year-old actor and comedian was set to host the 2019 Academy Awards but dropped out after receiving backlash over homophobic comments that he had made on X/Twitter earlier in his career.

Following his withdrawal, Kevin has no plans to host the Oscars or any other awards show.

"Those gigs aren't good gigs for comics," the Ride Along star told Sky News. "It's no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else. Those just aren't comedy friendly environments anymore."

Kevin continued, "I think they got it right one year where it was like just a bunch of personalities acting as the hosts and that's a nice thing. It's a collaborative thing, different people get to be responsible for act one, act two, act three, but you know, the days of it being a room for a comic, those days are done."

The funnyman went on to praise his fellow comedians who have successfully hosted awards shows in the past.

"Shout out to those that have cracked the code and done it right early on, you know, the Chris Rocks of the world, the Billy Crystals of the world, the girls we've had like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. Ricky Gervais. There's a lot of people that understand that if you're not an industry comic, meaning a comic that has the relationships of all, then those rooms are very cold," Kevin said. "So, me doing it is, of course, at an advantage, because I know the room and for me, and familiar with so many. But, for others, it's not the same."

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungl?e actor noted that awards shows come with "too much pressure".

Kevin's comments come days after comedian Jo Koy received backlash online for some of the jokes he made during the Golden Globes on Sunday.