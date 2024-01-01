Sofía Vergara had to wear 'uncomfortable bras' on set of Griselda

Sofía Vergara had to wear "uncomfortable bras" to minimise her cleavage on the set of her TV show Griselda.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Modern Family star admitted the most challenging part of playing Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco was the extensive visual transformation.

"The hardest thing was that I had to wear a wig, fake teeth, fake nose, and have a plastic forehead. I also had to wear uncomfortable bras that pushed me down to make me look less Latin," she shared.

Vergara explained that she "went crazy" for Blanco's story and knew she had to play her one day.

"It is from an idea I had about 15 years ago. It is a true story of a woman that no one ever suspected of being one of the biggest drug dealers that ever existed," she shared. "She created an insane cartel, and I went crazy for the story. She was Colombian, an immigrant, and a very tough ruthless woman. She was a monster."

She then joked, "It was the role for me!"

Elsewhere in the interview, the 51-year-old actress recalled that she tried to lose her Colombian accent but her efforts did not work.

"There was pressure on me to lose it and I thought it would not be that hard, that I could do some classes and have any role I wanted," Vergara remarked. "That was not the case - I spent a lot of money and a lot of hours trying and it would get worse. I would go to auditions, and it was horrific."

Griselda debuts on Netflix on 25 January.

The Graham Norton Show airs in the U.K. on Friday night.