Natalie Portman recalls 'amazing' first encounter with Mark Hamill

Natalie Portman has addressed her first-ever encounter with Star Wars legend Mark Hamill at the Golden Globes.

The Black Swan actress, who played the mother of Hamill's character Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels, recalled bumping into the actor backstage at the awards show on Sunday.

"I met Mark Hamill for my first time and he called me his mother. It was like, 'Ahhh!'" she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. "It was the coolest thing. It was amazing... It was the first time we had ever met."

In the Star Wars prequel trilogy, which was released between 1999 and 2005, Portman played Padmé Amidala. In the final film, she gave birth to twins Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, who were played by Hamill and Carrie Fisher in the original trilogy.

Kimmel expressed shock that Portman and Hamill had never crossed paths at a Star Wars event, and the Oscar-winning actress noted that she "luckily" met Fisher before she died in 2016.

"She was such an icon of mine," she added.

Hamill posted a photo of himself and Portman backstage at the Globes on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote in the caption, "Now I have finally met my 'mother', thanks to the @goldenglobes."

Elsewhere in the interview, the May December actress revealed she was also excited to meet Martin Short at the ceremony because she was such a big fan of Father of the Bride growing up.

"I met Martin Short. I lost my mind. My friend Jess and I, she was my date, we were like stalking up behind him, like, 'Mr. Short, Mr. Short.' It was so so exciting... He was delightful," she gushed.