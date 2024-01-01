Harry Styles was considered for role in Mean Girls reboot

Harry Styles’ name came up when casting for the new Mean Girls movie.

Directors of the rebooted Mean Girls movie once considered Harry Styles for the iconic role of Glen Coco, according the The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the role is small, the character Glen sparks the infamous line “You go Glen Coco,” and film bosses wanted someone with serious star power to play the part.

“I remember us going, could we ask, like Harry Styles,” director Arturo Perez Jr revealed.

Co-director Samantha Jayne added: “We were like Harry Styles could be Glen Coco. Then we were like, hold on, we love to break the fourth wall: What if we are all Glen Coco? So, after 20 years, we can all feel like Glen Coco.”

It’s unclear whether they ever officially approached the Watermelon Sugar singer about the role.

The film is written by Tina Fey, who wrote the original 2004 hit.

It stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron and Renee Rapp as Regina George. Tina is reprising her original role of teacher Ms Norbury.