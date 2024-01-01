Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adopt Ellen DeGeneres’ chicken

Prince Harry and Meghan have adopted one of Ellen DeGeneres’ chickens.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have agreed that Sinkie the chicken can live with them.

Ellen had previously revealed on Instagram that the fowl was living in her sink because she had hurt her leg and was being bullied by the other chickens in the coop.

Despite Sinkie making a full recovery, she wasn’t welcomed back into the roost by the other hens at Ellen’s house.

“Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed,” Ellen wrote on Instagram. “Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be.”

Ellen has been friends with the royal couple for several years. Harry and Meghan, who live near Ellen in celebrity haven Montecito, were reportedly in attendance when Ellen renewed her vows with wife Portia de Rossi last February.

Harry and Meghan’s chickens made an appearance on Oprah when the couple were interviewed by the Talk Show Queen in 2021.