Taraji P. Henson recalls most memorable on-screen kiss

Taraji P. Henson has recalled her most memorable on-screen kiss.

The 53-year-old actress has named her on-screen smooch with Tyrese Gibson in her 2001 breakout movie Baby Boy as her most memorable lip-lock.

"I have to say Baby Boy, because that was the first romantic relationship on the big screen," said the Hidden Figures star during an interview with W Magazine. "It was quite intimate."

The Empire star played Yvette, the on-screen girlfriend of Tyrese's Joseph 'Jody' Summers, in John Singleton's drama, which also starred A.J. Johnson, Snoop Dogg and Ving Rhames.

Elsewhere in the interview, Taraji gave insight into her preparation process. She revealed that before filming a difficult scene, she has to remind herself that it is about the character, not her.

"When I know I have a scene that's difficult, I have to talk to myself the night before," she told the publication. "I have to tell Taraji: "This is not about you. This is about this woman and her man, so I have to tie you up and put you in the closet and go let this character live.'"

Taraji can currently be seen in The Color Purple movie musical.