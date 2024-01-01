Harrison Ford given Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Harrison Ford was recognised for his career success with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

The Star Wars actor has been given a standing ovation by the audience after he accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award at the awards show on Sunday.

After a showreel of his career highlights, the crowd at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards got to their feet to applaud the esteemed actor.

Harrison, 81, said he “felt incredibly lucky” to have been given the award,

"I'm really happy to be here tonight to see what our business is turning into," he said. "I'm here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors writers filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky and happy for this honour and I appreciate it very much."

He also thanked his wife of 14 years Calis?ta Flockhart, who was sitting in the audience, for supporting him "when I need a lot of support and I need a lot of support."

His award was presented to him by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold, who compared Harrison's legacy to a "hypergiant star."

He said: "A hypergiant is so big that five billion of our suns can be contained within it, and they're so weighty that they pull other heavenly bodies toward them. Of course, Harrison Ford is a star, but I submit tonight that he is a variable hypergiant."

Harrison is best known for his roles as Indiana Jones in the hit franchise, and Hans Solo in the Star Wars franchise. He's also starred in movies including Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, Blade Runner, Witness, The Mosquito Coast, Working Girl, Air Force One, The Fugitive, Presumed Innocence, and Patriot Games.

He had been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the awards, but lost out to The Bear's Jeremy Allen White.