Ashley Benson expecting baby girl

Ashley Benson is expecting a baby girl.

The Pretty Little Liars actress and her oil heir husband Brandon Davis threw a baby shower over the weekend to celebrate the imminent arrival of their daughter.

Ashley reposted photos on her Instagram Stories of her pink and white multi-tiered cake and a pile of gifts underneath an oversized white and pink teddy bear.

Other guests shared pictures of the pink floral displays and pink cupcakes and sweets at the event, while Nicky Hilton posted a snap of Brandon standing next to a neon sign that read, "It's a Girl."

Meanwhile, Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King wrote on Instagram, "Such a great eve celebrating @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111 and baby to be."

Demi Lovato posted an image of her and two pals in a photo booth and added, "Congratulations @ashleybenson and @brandondavis1111 - can't wait to meet the baby!!"

Ashley's mum Shannon also revealed the celebration took place at Kathy Hilton's mansion.

"You’re going to be amazing parents! @brandondavis1111 @ashleybenson," she captioned a carousel of snaps. "Thank you @kathyhilton for opening up your home."

Ashley, 34, and Brandon got engaged in July 2023 after less than a year of dating and they are now reportedly married. They confirmed her pregnancy in November.