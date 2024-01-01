Sofía Vergara was 'surprised' by 'respectful' press coverage of Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofía Vergara was "surprised" by how "respectful and nice" the media has been about her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family actress admitted on CBS Sunday Morning that she expected the press coverage of the split to be a lot worse than it was.

"It wasn't bad," she said. "I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is. I was surprised and, you know, they kind of just said what it was and that was it."

In July 2023, the Colombian actress and True Blood star confirmed a report suggesting they had separated after seven years of marriage. He filed for divorce days later.

When asked how she coped with the split being so public, the 51-year-old noted that it comes with the territory as a celebrity.

"You're out there (in the public eye) and people know that's part of being a celebrity," Vergara shared. "I knew it was gonna happen. You can't hide those things."

Vergara and Manganiello got married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015 after first meeting in 2014.

Before her relationship with the actor, she was previously married to Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares her 32-year-old son Manolo, between 1991 and 1993. She was also in a relationship with Nick Loeb between 2010 and 2014.