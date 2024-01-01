Salma Hayek pays tribute to 'kind' co-star Alec Musser

Salma Hayek has paid tribute to her "kind" co-star Alec Musser after his death.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to her Grown Ups co-star, who passed away on Friday at the age of 50.

"In loving memory of Alec Musser," Salma wrote in the post. "He was so kind professional and absolutely hillarious (sic). His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him."

The actress, 57, concluded the heartfelt tribute by writing, "My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss."

Alongside the caption, Salma posted a clip of the scene they appeared in together in the 2010 comedy.

On Saturday, the fitness model and actor's fiancé, Paige Press, confirmed to TMZ that he had died at his home in Del Mar, California.

"RIP to the love of my life. @alecmusser I will never stop loving you," she wrote in a post featuring magazine cutouts of Alec. "My heart is so broken."

The actor was best known for playing Del Henry in the American soap All My Children from 2005 to 2007.

The cause of Alec's death has not yet been confirmed, but Paige has since revealed to Fox News that he was suffering from a "severe case of Covid" at the time of his death.