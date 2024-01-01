Lindsay Lohan “hurt and disappointed” by joke aimed at her in new Mean Girls movie

Lindsay Lohan confirms she was “hurt” after the new Mean Girls film poked fun at her party-girl lifestyle.

The original Mean Girls star has reacted to a joke about her in the new Mean Girls musical.

In the rebooted movie, Cady, who was originally played by Lindsay, but is now played by Angourie Rice, appears in a talent show. One character says: “We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back.”

The line is thought to be a reference to a comment made by oil heir Brandon Davis in 2006, when he referred to Lindsay in video to TMZ as “fire crotch.”

“Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” Lindsay‘s rep told People earlier this week.

It’s reported that Lindsay didn’t know about the joke, and was surprised when she attended a screening last week, alongside the writer of the movie, Tina Fey.