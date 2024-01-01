Shannen Doherty reveals ‘long list’ of people she doesn’t want at her funeral

Shannen Doherty has revealed there are a “lot of people” she doesn’t want at her funeral.

Since the Beverly Hills 90210 actress’ breast cancer has metastasised to her brain and bones, she has started to think about what she wants to happen at her funeral.

"I was pleasantly surprised at my dad's (funeral) of who showed up,” Shannen told her best friend Chris Cortazzo on an episode of her podcast, Let's Be Clear.

“But it made me start thinking about who would show up to mine. And there's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there. I don't want them there. Because the reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons. They don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral. But they will, because it's the politically correct thing to do, and they don't want to look bad. And so, I kind of want to take that pressure off of them."

Shannen, 52, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

In December 2023 she revealed the cancer had spread to her bones. Six months earlier, in June last year, she had brain surgery. She revealed that she made sure all her affairs were in place before the operation.

"I didn't think that I was going to make it. I redid my will and I made sure everything was like super clear," she said.