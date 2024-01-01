Christina Applegate receives standing ovation at the Emmys

Christina Applegate was given a standing ovation at the Emmys.

The Dead to Me actress, who was diagnosed with MS in 2021, walked on stage using a cane to present the first award of the night.

She was assisted by Emmys host, Anthony Anderson.

Christina was visibly emotional as the crowd took to their feet to applaud her.

After regaining her composure, she quipped: "You are totally shaming me by standing up!" She then joked her "body was not by Ozempic."

She awarded the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to Ayo Edebiri from The Bear.

“Ayo, get your ass up here," said Christina.

The Married with Children star has previously revealed how she didn't know if she would be able to continue acting after her diagnosis.

“We don’t know what my future as an actress is going to be,” she said in 2022.

Talking about her role in the comedy Dead to Me, she said: "I’m pretty convinced that this was it. I also don’t want a lot of stimulation of the nervous system because it can be a little bit too much for me. I like to keep it as quiet and as mellow as possible."