Kate Beckinsale announces her step father has died

Kate Beckinsale has confirmed the death of her step-father.

The Underworld actress posted a black square to her Instagram account on Wednesday, before confirming the death of her stepdad of 17 years, Roy Battersby, yesterday.

“I fought for you with everything I had,” she wrote. "I am so sorry I lost."

Roy, 87, was diagnosed with two forms of cancer in June 2023. He was hospitalised in LA last month after suffering “a massive stroke.”

Last week, Kate, 50, left the Golden Globes ceremony to go to the hospital to be by Roy’s bedside. She shared a photo of her in Roy’s room in her Atelier Zuhra gown.

“Golden Globes 2024 from start to end,” she captioned the post.

Roy married Kate's mum Judy in 1997, 18 years after Kate's father Richard Beckinsale died aged 31.

Kate's mother Judy, 76, was diagnosed with a longstanding illness six years ago.

Kate had recently moved Roy and Judy to live in LA so she could help look after them.