Jeremy Renner marks one year since ICU release after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has marked one year since he was released from intensive care after his snowplough accident.

The Marvel actor has declared himself a "lucky man" one year after being discharged from the hospital where he was treated for the serious injuries he sustained in the freak accident on 1 January 2023.

"My friend reminded me I got home from ICU a year ago," Jeremy, 53, wrote on his Instagram Stories on Monday. "Lucky man..."

The Hawkeye star also shared a separate Instagram post to mark the milestone.

"I was reminded that love, good will, hard work and a legion of good humans are getting me through every day," he wrote alongside a snap of him at the gym. "Thank you , bless you .... And as always, I hold my promise to be better, be stronger, and grow to surpass potential.... Bless you all."

The Mayor of Kingstown actor also shared a video made up of clips from the last 12 months, summarising the accident and his recovery.

On 1 January 2023, Jeremy was run over by a snowplough, leaving him with more than 30 broken bones and a collapsed lung. The actor underwent several surgeries to rebuild his ribcage and eye socket with metal plates and screws, among other procedures.

After a year of recovery, he returned to work on his TV show, Mayor of Kingstown, last week.