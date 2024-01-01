Rebecca Romijn was 'blindsided' by claims in John Stamos memoir

Rebecca Romijn has stated that she was "blindsided" by claims made in John Stamos' memoir.

The actress has responded to accusations made by her ex-husband in his tell-all memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

In the book, which was released in October, the Full House star, 60, said that he had felt a sense of "betrayal" during his marriage to the X-Men actress and hinted towards infidelity.

"I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually," Rebecca, 51, told Entertainment Tonight at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. "I was sort of blindsided by it."

"But you know, I don't really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that's all I really want to say about it," the Femme Fatale star added with a laugh.

The former couple first met in 1994 and tied the knot in 1998. They called it quits in 2004.

Rebecca's husband, actor Jerry O'Connell, spoke out about John's memoir in November.

"My wife's ex-husband recently wrote a biography and it referred to my wife in a negative manner and a lot of people have asked me about that in press," he said during an episode of The Talk podcast. "It would be easy for me to say like, 'Screw you, how dare you ask me that,' but really it would be bringing attention to a situation that I don't want to feed into, you know what I'm saying?"

"There's children involved. Teenage children who read everything on the internet. So you don't want to like feed that fire," the Kangaroo Jack actor, 49, noted.

Rebecca and Jerry, who tied the knot in 2007, have 15-year-old twin daughters together. Meanwhile, John married actress Caitlin McHugh in 2018, the same year they welcomed their son.