Ali Wong explains why she and Bill Hader are 'selectively private' about romance

Ali Wong has explained why she and Bill Hader are "selectively private" about their relationship.

During an interview with Access Hollywood at the Emmy Awards on Monday, the comedian/actress reflected on her relationship with the It Chapter Two star.

"We're very selectively private," Ali, 41, told the outlet of their relationship.

The Beef star continued, "I mean we've been together for a minute, so it's like I guess people didn't know we're together, but it's just also like, we're both like in our 40s and parents, so yeah."

In April 2023, People confirmed that Ali and the Superbad actor, 45, had rekindled their romance after a brief relationship the previous year.

Ali was previously married to Japanese-American inventor Justin Hakuta from 2014 until they called it quits in September 2022. The couple have two daughters together, Mari, eight, and Nikki, six.

Meanwhile, Bill and Maggie Carey, to whom he was married from 2006 to 2017, share three daughters, Hannah, 14, Harper, 11 and Hayley, nine.

During the awards show on Monday night, Ali won the award for Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Netflix's Beef. She beat out actresses including Riley Keough, Jessica Chastain and Lizzy Caplan.