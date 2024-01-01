Naomi Campbell pays tribute to 'chosen family' Kate Moss on her 50th birthday

Naomi Campbell has paid tribute to her "chosen family" Kate Moss on her 50th birthday.

Naomi took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her fellow supermodel's milestone birthday.

"Happy 50th birthday, little Wagon! I'm proud to welcome you to the fabulous fifties!" Naomi began alongside a series of photos of her and Kate throughout their decades-long friendship. "You're my chosen family and I treasure our decades of sisterhood."

Naomi, 53, then recalled some of the memories she shared with the Cosmoss founder.

"We've had more unforgettable moments than I care to remember, LOl!" she wrote. "Whether it was a photoshoot in Paris, Havana Cuba or our trip to South Africa to visit Nelson Mandela, or riding in the open-top bus as part of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, we continue to reign, representing South London to the world!"

Naomi concluded the sweet post, "Enjoy your special day! And may God bestow tons of blessings on you."

The English model shared photos from some of the duo's most iconic photoshoots, as well as behind-the-scenes snaps from earlier in their modelling careers.

Naomi and Kate, who both hail from south London, met on a photo shoot in Los Angeles in 1992 and have been friends ever since.

The duo are best known as two of the six models to be declared supermodels in the 90s, alongside Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, and Christy Turlington.