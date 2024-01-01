Alec Musser’s cause of death revealed

Alec Musser’s cause of death has been confirmed as suicide.

The All My Children actor died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, determined the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Alec died last Friday. His fiancee, Paige Press, went to bed on Friday and woke up to find Alec in the bathroom, according to a report obtained by TMZ.

She called 911 and when the paramedics arrived, Alec was pronounced dead. There was a firearm near him at the time.

After Alec’s death, Paige wrote an emotional Instagram post. “RIP to the love of my life. @alecmusser I will never stop loving you,” it read. “My heart is so broken.”

Alec played Del Henry on All My Children between 2005 and 2007. He had also appeared in Road to the Altar, Rita Rocks and Desperate Housewives.