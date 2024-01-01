Josh Duhamel welcomes first baby with wife Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel has become a dad again, after his wife gave birth to a son.

The actor has welcomed a little boy with his wife Audra Mari. The pair announced on Instagram that their son, who they have named Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, was born on 11 January.

Along with the announcement on Instagram, Audra posted a black and white photo of the little boy’s feet.

Josh, 51, and Audra, 30, who was crowned Miss World America 2016, got married in 2002 after dating for four years.

Josh also has a 10-year-old son, Axl, with ex-wife and Black Eyed Peas singer, Fergie.

Last year, the Transformers star recalled telling Axl he was going to be a big brother.

“He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be - You're still going to love me, though, too, right?'" Josh said of Axl's reaction to the big news. "I was like, 'Of course, I'm going to still love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'"

He added: "He loves babies… So I think he's going to be a great older brother."

Josh and Fergie were married from 2009 to 2019.