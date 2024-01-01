Kieran Culkin praises mum but snubs dad

Kieran Culkin has spoken about how “wonderful” his mother is, while dissing his dad.

The Succession star piled praise on his mum, Patricia Brentrup, backstage after his Emmy win on Tuesday.

When he collected his award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama, he teared up as he thanked Patricia “for giving me life and my childhood, which was great. So thank you for that.”

Backstage, he elaborated on his love for his mum.

“She’s just an absolutely wonderful woman who took on raising seven kids in a studio apartment, by herself,” he said.

He then added: “There was a guy there - he didn’t do anything,” referring to his estranged father Kit Culkin.

Kieran has previously spoken about his dad, calling him: “not a good person.”

Page Six revealed that Patricia, 69, has been having “hard times with her health” and that Kieran has been helping her with doctor's appointments.

Keiran's siblings are Macaulay Culkin, Rory Culkin, Dakota Culkin, Shane Culkin, Quinn Culkin, Christian Culkin and half-sister Jennifer Adamson. Dakota died in 2008, aged 29, in a car accident.

"That's the worst thing that's ever happened, and there's no sugar-coating that one," Kieran has said previously.