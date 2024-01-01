Brad Pitt used to ‘go a long time’ without showering, reveals former roommate Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley has revealed Brad Pitt could “go a long time” without taking a shower.

The two actors lived together in the late 1980s, and used to challenge each other to see who last the longest without washing.

“We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering,” the Beverly Hills 90210 star told Kelly Ripa on Live! With Kelly and Mark.

“I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude how disgusting, what were you thinking?'”

When Kelly asked who the winner was, Jason said: “Brad. Always Brad."

He added: “I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering.”

Jason explained the pair lived together for a “brief period of time" where they, and one other person "lived in a two-bedroom apartment in a really crappy part of L.A."

In his 2014 book, Jason Priestley: A Memoir, the actor revealed more about their bachelor-style living situation. “We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer - the kind that came in white cans labelled BEER - and Marlboro Light cigarettes,” he wrote. “We were all broke.”