Jenna Dewan pregnant with baby number three

Jenna Dewan has shared that she is pregnant with her third baby.

The 43-year-old actress/dancer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she is expecting her second child with her fiancé Steve Kazee.

In the video she posted, Steve, 48, sang and played the guitar while Jenna lay in a bubble bath, showing off her baby bump.

"Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??" the Step Up star captioned the sweet clip.

Jenna and Steve, an actor/singer, already share a three-year-old son, Callum. The actress also has a 10-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The actress and Steve, who began dating in late 2018, announced that they were engaged in February 2020. They welcomed Callum the following month.

In June last year, the Witches of the East End actress told US Weekly she was initially nervous about the nearly seven-year age gap between Everly and Callum, but they have become very close.

"She's really protective of him. He's like in awe of her. He thinks she's the funniest, greatest thing that ever lived," she shared.