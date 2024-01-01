Sofía Vergara declares New York has 'more options with men'

Sofía Vergara has declared that New York has "more options" when it comes to men.

During Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Modern Family star explained why she is a fan of the Big Apple.

"I love it, who doesn't love New York City?" the 51-year-old told the talk show host. "It's the people, it's the energy. I think that you have more options with men also. I'm single now!"

Sofía continued, "So, in New York, there's not only like actors or directors, I think...I'm going to spend more time in New York."

Jimmy then added that the city has "great food".

"There's great food for when you go out on dates. It's better, yes," the Colombian star agreed.

In July last year, Sofía announced that she and her now ex-husband, actor Joe Manganiello, had split after seven years of marriage.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress spoke about her latest project, playing Colombian cocaine trafficker Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix drama series Griselda.

"I grew up in the '70s, the '80s, the '90s and everybody knew who the (Blanco family) were," she said. "I know that business. My brother (Rafael) was part of that business, he was killed in the '90s."

"I was very, like, 'I know this character, I think I can do it,'" Sofía added.

Griselda will be released on Netflix on 25 January.