Sophie Turner drops child abduction lawsuit against Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has dropped the custody lawsuit against ex-husband Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress and her estranged husband have signed off on a "memorandum of understanding," regarding the custody of their two daughters, with the judge officially dismissing the suit.

Sophie had previously requested the "immediate return" of their two young children to England after Joe took them with him on tour in the US.

She claimed he would "not return the children's passports" and that they had previously decided England would be the family's "forever home."

However, it appears the former couple have managed to resolve the custody issues after Sophie withdrew the lawsuit against Joe that accused him of "child abduction."

Sophie's lawyer confirmed the former couple had "submitted an agreed-upon Consent Order resolving the parenting aspects of their matter to the English Court and are awaiting the English Court’s sealing of that Consent Order."

The pair released a joint statement: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents."

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September after four years of marriage.