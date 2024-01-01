Jane Seymour is having the 'most passionate sex of her life'

Jane Seymour has revealed she is having "the most passionate sex of her life" with boyfriend John Zambetti.

The 72-year-old actress spoke candidly about her sex life in an essay for Cosmopolitan’s Sex After 60 digital issue.

“Sex right now is more wonderful and passionate than anything I ever remember because it is built on trust, love, and experience,” she wrote.

“I suppose among younger generations, people have sex first and then say, ‘Oh, by the way, hello. How do you do?' The older I get, the more sex is built on emotional intimacy, on having shared the ups and downs of life with someone - our feelings, our joys, our sadness, our mutual passions, and desire.”

She added: "Your sex life doesn’t need to end at 60. At the end of the day, everyone is looking for something that puts blood into a certain area. I truly feel sex and intimacy is better at my age than it ever was before."

Jane rose to fame in 1973 when she played a Bond girl in Live and Let Die. She was been married four times between 1973 and 2015, to Michael Attenborough, Geoffrey Planer,? David Flynn and James Keach.

She announced her relationship with John, 73, in October 2023. She revealed at the time she hadn't been looking for love.

"I was at my happiest, surrounded by friends and family," she said. "John was immediately exposed to who I really am. And so despite my active disinterest in romance at the time, he still appreciated me and the privilege it was to see my life. I let him be part of the gang.”