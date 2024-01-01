Jessie Buckley reveals she is married

Jessie Buckley has revealed she is married to her boyfriend Freddie.

The Women Talking actress revealed on the Table Manners podcast that she met Freddie, a mental health worker from Islington, London, after being set up by their mutual friend Marc Robinson, who worked on the music for Jessie's 2018 film Wild Rose.

They split their time between their flat in Dalston, London, and their home in Norfolk, where they got married.

"It's our heart home," the Irish actress said of their Norfolk house. "We probably split 50/50 between there at the moment. But it's new, we've only been there for three years.

"We originally going to move to Suffolk because we'd fallen in love in Suffolk and then friends of ours had moved to Norfolk and bought this old place for like nothing at an auction and did the whole thing up. Then they showed us this house that we live in which is like 1500s and falling down and orange. It's a really amazing old house that's been there forever."

Jessie, 34, shared on the food-themed podcast that they used to go to the Towpath cafe in Dalston "all the time" when they first started dating, so they hired the owners to cater their wedding.

The Lost Daughter star also divulged that they went on several honeymoons with friends and she was able to spend more time with Freddie because of last year's writers' and actors' strike.

"We had many moons. We actually just kind of bottled into friends' holidays. Loads of friends were going away and they rented a place and were like, 'Come with us.' It was really nice," she gushed. "Usually I'm away shooting or something but because of the strike everything got moved so I've had a whole year just to like hang out."

Jessie was previously in a relationship with actor James Norton between 2015 and 2017.