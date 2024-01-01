Kate Beckinsale criticises BAFTA over stepfather's potential In Memoriam omission

Kate Beckinsale has hit out at BAFTA bosses days after the death of her stepdad Roy Battersby.

The British actress has criticised BAFTA after she was allegedly told that her stepfather, a BAFTA-winning TV director, may not be included in the BAFTA Film Awards' In Memoriam segment following his death on 10 January aged 87.

"Today BAFTA told me they 'could not guarantee' he would be included in their 'in memoriam' tribute, to honour the industry members we have lost," Kate, 50, wrote in the post alongside a photo of Roy holding his BAFTA lifetime achievement award. "So a man dead less than a week somehow has to audition in front of a committee after a decades long career (in which he has been awarded from said organisation the highest accolade they have) to decide IF his death is worth mentioning."

She added, "That, that has broken my heart all over again. I am paralysed, sick and sickened and I will honour him and his work every day of my life."

The Serendipity actress concluded her post by claiming that the email she had received had been "horribly cold".

Roy, who had been battling two forms of cancer, was recently hospitalised after suffering a "massive stroke". Kate had recently moved Roy and her mum Judy Loe to live in Los Angeles with her so she could help look after them.

Judy, who married Roy in 1997, was diagnosed with stage four cancer six years ago.

The BAFTA Film Awards will be held in London on 18 February.