Selena Gomez to reprise Wizards of Waverly Place role

Selena Gomez is set to reprise her Wizards of Waverly Place role for an upcoming pilot.

Disney Channel has ordered a pilot for the sequel to the hit show about a family of wizards living in New York City, which will be executive produced by original stars Selena and David Henrie.

According to Deadline, Selena, 31, will reprise her role as Alex Russo in the pilot, while David, 34, will return as Justin Russo as a series regular. It is not yet clear if Selena's role will be recurring.

David took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news.

"The Russo's are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we've grown," he wrote alongside a picture of the pilot script. "2024, the year magic comes back!"

Meanwhile, Selena took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of Deadline's announcement of the reboot, captioning it "so excited!!" She also shared a throwback photo of her and David on the set of the original show, writing, "We're back".

There will be several new faces in the reboot, including Mimi Gianopulos, Janice LeAnn Brown and Alkaio Thiele.

As reported by Deadline, the sequel will follow Justin as he lives a normal life with his wife and kids away from the wizard world. However, he is soon approached by a young wizard named Billie who needs his help.

The original series ran from 2007 to 2012. The cast then reunited for a TV movie sequel titled The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, which was released in 2013.

The premiere date for the reboot has not yet been announced.