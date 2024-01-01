Sharon Stone was 'laughed out of the studio' when she pitched Barbie movie

Sharon Stone has revealed she pitched movie executives a Barbie movie in the 1990s.

The actress has told how she previously suggested to studio bosses that a movie about the iconic doll could be a hit.

She made the suggestion in the mid-1990s off the back of her success in hit film Basic Instinct.

"I was laughed out (of) the studio when I came (with) the Barbie idea in the '90s (with) the support of the head of Barbie," Sharon commented on an Instagram post that showed America Ferrera's speech at the Critics Choice Awards last week.

"How far we've come. Thank you ladies for your courage and endurance," she added.

Sharon, 65, has previously talked about her admiration for Margot Robbie who played Barbie in the acclaimed movie.

When asked in an interview on The Lady Gang Podcast who she would like to play her in a biopic, she said:

"I adore Margot Robbie so probably her. She is so talented. After I saw her playing Tonya Harding I was like 'you're it.'"