Angus Cloud honoured at Sundance Film Festival premiere of penultimate film

Angus Cloud was posthumously honoured at the premiere of his new movie Freaky Tales at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday night.

The Euphoria actor, who died last year at the age of 25, made a posthumous appearance during Sundance's opening night in the premiere of Freaky Tales, one of his final projects.

The festival kicked off with a screening of the drama, which also stars Pedro Pascal and Normani, and included a tribute to the late actor.

The audience applauded as the film's final title card read, "In loving memory of Angus Cloud."

During a Q&A after the screening, Jay Ellis was asked to recall his favourite day on set and he told a story about joking around with Pascal, Cloud and their co-star Ben Mendelsohn.

"(Cloud) gave such a great performance, and was just there to have so much fun with," said Ellis, reports Deadline. "Rest in peace to Angus."

Cloud passed away on 31 July 2023. It was later revealed that he had died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and other substances.

Freaky Tales, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, tells four stories that include rap battles and punk rockers fighting neo-Nazis. The stories are loosely linked and highlight the revenge of the underdog.

"He's got the Bay Area accent. It's important that we had some people that talked that way (in the movie)," Fleck told The Hollywood Reporter of Cloud ahead of the festival. "We felt really lucky to have gotten him in the movie."

Cloud's final film, the horror Abigail, will be released in April.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival, held in Park City, Utah, runs until 28 January.