Jacob Elordi recalls Leonardo DiCaprio telling him he's a Euphoria fan

Jacob Elordi has recalled the moment Leonardo DiCaprio told him that he's a Euphoria fan.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the Australian actor revealed that the Titanic star is a fan of the hit HBO drama series.

In the interview, Jimmy asked Jacob if he had ever been surprised when someone said they were a fan of Euphoria, in which he plays troubled teen Nate Jacobs.

"The biggest one is Leonardo DiCaprio, which sounds like a crazy name drop, and it is a crazy name drop," the 26-year-old replied. "But yeah, Leonardo DiCaprio, he came up to me in a club one time when I was sort of much younger, and so, we're in this club and there's really loud music and everything and he's like, 'The shot in the first season, you know, the shot where you came in,' and it's him and I in the middle of this club just talking about camera angles."

"He's one of the best actors of all time," Jimmy said of the Shutter Island star, to which Jacob agreed, adding, "He's the GOAT (greatest of all time)."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Priscilla actor insisted he didn't know when the third season of Euphoria would start filming, but he hoped it would be "soon" or "they'll have to Benjamin Button me or something".

"I'm assuming that we'll have to go forward (in time), otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit," Jacob joked.

HBO's Casey Bloys confirmed to Variety this week that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is "in the thick of writing Season 3 right now".