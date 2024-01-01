Ariana DeBose explains story behind Emma Stone bathroom selfie

Ariana DeBose has explained the context behind her bizarre bathroom selfie with Emma Stone.

Earlier this week, the West Side Story actress posted a bathroom mirror selfie that showed Emma kneeling down and wrapping herself in the skirt of Ariana's dress.

The Oscar-nominated star was asked to explain the photo during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

"(We took it at) the Governors Awards. We just, you know, connected in a bathroom. It was great," she joked. "No, no, no, in all seriousness. We became friends recently and finally got to meet in person. And I was like, 'We have to commemorate this.' And she said, 'I shall wrap myself in your skirt.' And I took a picture of it, so there you go."

Ariana posted the photo on Instagram days after the Governors Awards to celebrate Emma winning Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards for Poor Things.

"Sister. Comrade. Will explain in the memoir I write in 50 years. Congratulations #EmmaStone on your @criticschoice Award!" she wrote in the caption.

At the Critics Choice Awards, Ariana was less than impressed when presenter Bella Ramsey included her a joke about "actors who think they are singers". She later confirmed on social media that she did not find the quip funny.

They proved there were no hard feelings between them by sharing a hug at the Emmy Awards the following evening.