Sofia Vergara sued over new Netflix series Griselda

Sofia Vergara and Netflix are being sued over her role as Columbian drug queen in the upcoming series of the same name.

The actress stars as the late Griselda Blanco in the series - and Griselda's children aren't happy about it.

They are trying to get a judge to grant an injunction to prevent the release of the six-part series, which is due to premiere on 25 January on Netflix.

Sofia, 51, who is also an executive producer on the show, is reportedly almost unrecognisable in the role.

Griselda, who was nicknamed the Cocaine Queen, ran her drug operation from Miami for around 30 years between the 1970s and early 2000s, and was widely feared for her violent approach to business.

She ran her drug cartel from behind bars for much of this time, after being sentenced to 15 years in 1985. She was released from prison in 2004, and assassinated in a drive-by motorcycle shooting in Colombia in 2012 when she was 69.

Griselda's son Michael claims he did several interviews with writers who wanted to develop Griselda's story into a book or film. He alleges the Netflix series uses lots of these anecdotes, but he was never paid for them.

He and his siblings are suing Netflix claiming they ripped off his family's story without permission and that their images and likenesses were used in the series without their permission.