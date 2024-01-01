Beef star Ashley Park reveals she nearly died over New Year

Ashley Park has revealed she was in "critical" condition over her New Year's holiday.

The Beef star has told how she had a life-threatening health scare during her recent holiday to Thailand.

She revealed in an Instagram post how a bout of tonsillitis had turned into "critical septic shock" which turned into organ infection.

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful," she wrote.

Ashley, who is best known for her role as Mindy in Emily in Paris, shared that she was in “excruciating pain” before finally going into intensive care.

She also confirmed that she is dating her Emily in Paris co-star, Paul Forman, who plays Nicholas in the show. The pair had been rumoured to be a couple for several months.

"Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this," she wrote. "You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

She ended the post by reassuring fans that she was feeling much better.

"I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst," she said.