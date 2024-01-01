Jessica Alba admits starting a business was 'isolating'

Jessica Alba has admitted starting a business as a celebrity was "isolating".

The actress, who owns several companies, has opened up about being one of the first celebrities to start a business.

"When you're a trailblazer, it's very isolating and lonely, and you're often the only person in the room that looks like you," Jessica, 42, told Real Simple.

"But if my paving the way allows more people to come through, especially women of colour, then that's great," the Fantastic Four star, who is of Mexican descent, continued. "We have enough of what's already been. And I think the more diversity, the better the outcomes."

Jessica founded The Honest Company, Inc. in 2011 when she couldn't find any eco-friendly and affordable baby products. The brand, now worth $265 million (£227 million), offers a wide range of products, including skincare and make-up.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Good Luck Chuck actress revealed details of her latest project, a production company focused on female-led stories.

"I have a new production company called Lady Spitfire," she told the publication. "It's focused on supporting content and narratives around people who aren't the archetypes of main characters, and bringing forward female-driven stories. I'm passionate about the Latino community, as I am part of it, and supporting its stories and narratives."