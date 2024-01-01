Andrew Scott explains origin of his Hot Priest character name

Andrew Scott has explained the origin of his Fleabag character name, Hot Priest.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Irish actor explained how his character on the British comedy-drama series got his name.

In the interview, Seth noted that the series creator, writer and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, did Andrew "the finest compliment" by naming his character the Hot Priest.

"Well, she didn't you know," Andrew, 47, told the talk show host. "The character was called Priest, you know, and then it was these filthy people (pointing to the audience while laughing) that did it."

"That's the power of the internet, you know," he continued. "She (Phoebe's character) mentions that the character is hot and then the internet just, you know..."

Andrew appeared in Fleabag in the second series, which was released in 2019.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Sherlock actor told the host that he finds movies more emotional when he watches them on a plane.

"I remember the air steward had to say, 'Are you alright, sir?' because I was watching, you know the first 20 minutes of Up? Oh my god," he told Seth dramatically.

The talk show host noted, "They shouldn't allow that on a plane," before the All of Us Strangers star admitted that he was "fully" crying while watching the 2009 Pixar animation.