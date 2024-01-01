Ioan Gruffudd engaged to girlfriend Bianca Wallace

Ioan Gruffudd is engaged to Bianca Wallace after finalising his divorce from Alice Evans.

The couple have confirmed their engagement after Bianca posted a picture of her ring on Instagram on Saturday.

"The most precious thing happened," she captioned the post, showing off an emerald ring.

Ioan and Bianca have been dating since 2021 after he split with Alice, his wife of 20 years, in January of the same year. They met when they filmed 102 Dalmations together in 2000.

Ioan and Alice's split has been publicly acrimonious. When they first split, Alice announced it on Twitter: "Sad news," she wrote. "My beloved husband/soul mate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."

Their divorce was finalised in 2023 but custody, spousal and child support have yet to be settled and the next hearing in the case is due in March. The former couple share two daughters, Ella, 14 and Elsie, ten.

Last month the Daily Mail reported that Alice can't afford to pay her rent or buy food, and is considering taking a job in Starbucks.

"She has just hit a financial rock bottom," a friend told the paper. "She says she has nothing."