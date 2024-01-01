Joel Edgerton reveals fatherhood has made him more emotional

Joel Edgerton became "far more emotional" after his twins were born.

The Australian actor has admitted that stories involving children hit him on a different emotional level since he and his partner, Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Christine Centenera welcomed their twins in May 2021.

"Now I'm a dad, everything about children affects me a gazillion times more than it used to," he said on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "It's changed the way that I read things, I'm interested in different stories... just when I read stuff about fathers and kids, it resonates with me on a whole new level... I've become far more emotional."

Edgerton explained that he left the shoot for Thirteen Lives, Ron Howard's film about the Thai cave rescue, for eight days after his twins arrived more than seven weeks early - and he was a changed man when he returned.

"First scene (back), I'm in this movie telling these Thai officials that in order to rescue these boys from the cave, that most certainly there's going to be fatalities. I couldn't stop myself from feeling emotional about it. If I'd shot that scene a week and a half earlier, I would have had no trouble," he recalled. "It was almost impossible to stifle (those feelings).

"I kept saying to Ron, 'Can we just do one more take? Can I just try and be a bit cooler here?' And he was like, 'No, no, it's good.'"

Thirteen Lives was released in 2022.