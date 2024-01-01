Rachel McAdams makes surprise appearance during Saturday Night Live

Rachel McAdams made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to introduce her Mean Girls successor Reneé Rapp.

The actress, who played Regina George in the 2004 Mean Girls, sent the audience wild when she introduced a performance by Rapp, who played the character in the Broadway musical adaptation and 2024 movie.

As the camera cut to The Notebook star, the studio audience screamed as she said, "Ladies and gentlemen, once again, Reneé Rapp!"

Reneé, the episode's musical guest, then launched into Not My Fault, a track from the new movie. Megan Thee Stallion, who features in the song, also made a surprise appearance to deliver her rap verse during the performance.

After her introduction, Rachel stuck around and appeared in a sketch alongside the episode's host, Jacob Elordi, and SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman. She played a wannabe actor attending an acting class.

The star's appearance is all the more special as she skipped a reunion with her Mean Girls co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert in a Walmart commercial last year.

Explaining her absence from the advert in December, the About Time star told Variety, "I didn't know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."

She also revealed that there had been talks about her appearing in the new Mean Girls movie musical.

"(Screenwriter) Tina (Fey) and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end," Rachel shared. "I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it."

Mean Girls is in cinemas now.