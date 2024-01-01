Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with skin cancer

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with skin cancer months after her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of York, who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in June last year, received more bad health news after having several moles removed and analysed.

"Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York, has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma," her spokesperson said in a statement.

"Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous."

The 64-year-old will now undergo further investigations to establish whether the malignant melanoma was caught in the early stages.

"Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the duchess remains in good spirits," the spokesperson continued.

"The duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist, whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was. She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

The royal, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, underwent a single mastectomy - an operation to remove the breast - as part of her cancer treatment last year.